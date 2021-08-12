Arden Trust Co Has $914,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $4,045,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $175.30. The stock had a trading volume of 60,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,525. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $63.39 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.11.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

