Arden Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 24.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded up $4.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.66. 34,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

