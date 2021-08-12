Arden Trust Co Purchases 1,543 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 30,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,786. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 93.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.96.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 78.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

