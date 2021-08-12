Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Argo Group International reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARGO. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Shares of NYSE ARGO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 65,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 185.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 89,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

