Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 13,500 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total value of $511,403.75.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total value of $481,965.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total value of $798,902.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $2.81 on Thursday, hitting $366.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.39. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 24.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 512,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,759,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

