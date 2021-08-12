ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.25. 343,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,511,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.03. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.