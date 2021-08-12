Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Shares Up 1.6%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62. 8,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 19,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Artemis Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

