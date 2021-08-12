Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT Raised to C$12.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARESF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

ARESF stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

