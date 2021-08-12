ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASAZY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ASAZY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. 65,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,700. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $16.48.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

