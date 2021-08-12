Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Astec Industries reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.07. The company had a trading volume of 95,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,205. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.72. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

