ATC Coin (ATCC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $370,690.76 and $11.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00373725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000458 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

