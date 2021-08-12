Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Issues Earnings Results

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:ATC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 646,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75. Atotech has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $26.67.

Get Atotech alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, CL King started coverage on Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atotech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.