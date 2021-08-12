Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BCEL stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 997,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,984. Atreca has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCEL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

