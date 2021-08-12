AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%.

AEYE traded down $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 944,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,374. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $104.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.13. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Get AudioEye alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $171,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,617.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 45,844 shares of company stock worth $730,791 over the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.