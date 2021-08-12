Audius (AUDIO) Hits Market Cap of $582.26 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00003280 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $582.26 million and $37.47 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00055453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.46 or 0.00869012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00109074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00159983 BTC.

About Audius

AUDIO is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,043,525,641 coins and its circulating supply is 400,244,277 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.