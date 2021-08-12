Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $438,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,319.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,307. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MIME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,959. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.41. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

