Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

Shares of SE traded up $10.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $307.50. The stock had a trading volume of 67,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $121.37 and a 12 month high of $311.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

