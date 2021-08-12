Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $444,000 Stock Position in Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 2.54% of Amplify International Online Retail ETF worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Amplify International Online Retail ETF by 626.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amplify International Online Retail ETF by 4,311.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 18,969 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify International Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify International Online Retail ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify International Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of XBUY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.95. Amplify International Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $62.41.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify International Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify International Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.