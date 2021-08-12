Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $602,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 198.8% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,977. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

