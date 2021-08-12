Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,314 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in General Mills by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,793,000 after acquiring an additional 100,277 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 134,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 22.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.2% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in General Mills by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 223,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 46,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

