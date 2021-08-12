Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 3,700 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 7,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.15. 13,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,748. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

