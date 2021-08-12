Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Decreased by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.05. The firm has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

