Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AVDL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

AVDL stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 53,518 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after buying an additional 305,770 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

