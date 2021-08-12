Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $15.78 or 0.00035791 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $2.74 billion and approximately $121.87 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.88 or 0.00292255 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00035405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,018.60 or 0.02309880 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 387,036,447 coins and its circulating supply is 173,532,509 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

