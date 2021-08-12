Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Position Lessened by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avalara by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 24.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AVLR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $162.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.68. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $747,313.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,177.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,846,509. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

