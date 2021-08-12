AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Sells $426,249.04 in Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $426,249.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $222.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $232.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

