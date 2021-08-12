Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-3.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93-2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.160 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.62. 21,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,372. Avaya has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -71.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.85.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

