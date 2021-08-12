Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Announces Earnings Results

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 18,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,405. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVAH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.