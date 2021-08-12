AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Posts Earnings Results

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($3.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AVPT traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,593. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVPT. Citigroup began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

