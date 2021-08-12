Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 131.09% and a negative net margin of 200.98%.

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Avinger has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGR shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

