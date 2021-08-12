Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

AVT traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,675. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVT. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

