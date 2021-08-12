AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.64). AVROBIO posted earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AVROBIO by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AVROBIO by 369.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVRO traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.07. 5,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.49. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

