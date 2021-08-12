AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Price Down 6.7% Following Insider Selling

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)’s stock price fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.76. 8,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 217,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Specifically, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at $15,792,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $846,064. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $677.67 million, a PE ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 0.72.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

