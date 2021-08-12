AXPR (AXPR) Price Tops $0.0140 on Major Exchanges

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AXPR has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. AXPR has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $20,467.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AXPR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00055876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.45 or 0.00877296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00110569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00155965 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.