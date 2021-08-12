Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.08). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.92) EPS.

AXSM has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair set a $56.77 price target on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

AXSM stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,239. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after buying an additional 281,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $22,397,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 191.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 93,505 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,294,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after buying an additional 49,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

