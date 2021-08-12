B. Riley Comments on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARWR. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.24. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.79.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,480,000 after purchasing an additional 338,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after acquiring an additional 163,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,474,000 after acquiring an additional 148,237 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after acquiring an additional 50,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,899,000 after acquiring an additional 69,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.