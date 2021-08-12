B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Down to $68.70

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.70, but opened at $66.47. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $65.76, with a volume of 727 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $1,346,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 10,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $810,465.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,055.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 50,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,843. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 942.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,935,000 after acquiring an additional 46,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,841 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 139,413 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

