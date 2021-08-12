Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57). Approximately 138,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 254,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.53).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 131.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15. The company has a market capitalization of £695.31 million and a PE ratio of 20.69.

About Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

