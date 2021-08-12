Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.20.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

BKRIY remained flat at $$5.83 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.