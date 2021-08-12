Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$134.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$134.00.

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of TSE BMO traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$129.18. The stock had a trading volume of 720,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,002. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$126.44. The company has a market cap of C$83.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.17. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$75.45 and a 12-month high of C$130.40.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8488256 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

