Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bankwell Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bankwell Financial Group to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a market cap of $247.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.88. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

