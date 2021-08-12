Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bankwell Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bankwell Financial Group to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.
Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a market cap of $247.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.88. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.98.
Several research firms have recently commented on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.
Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.