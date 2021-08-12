Barclays Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €75.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.42 ($75.79).

VNA traded up €0.54 ($0.64) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €58.44 ($68.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.91. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1 year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

