Barclays Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 416 Price Target

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 416 target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZURN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 430 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 465 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 424.19.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

