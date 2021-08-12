Barclays Cuts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $51.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTVA. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.71.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,548. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Corteva has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 803.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

