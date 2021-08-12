Barclays Cuts Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Price Target to $16.00

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its target price cut by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

NYSE OEC traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,531. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

