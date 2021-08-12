Barclays Increases Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Price Target to GBX 650

Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LON BIRG traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5.25 ($0.07). 396,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,163. The stock has a market cap of £56.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.64. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.64 ($0.07).

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

