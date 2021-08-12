Barclays Increases Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Price Target to GBX 650

Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
LON BIRG traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5.25 ($0.07). 396,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,163. The stock has a market cap of £56.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.64. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.64 ($0.07).
About Bank of Ireland Group
Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.