Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GVDNY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 target price on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $96.89 price target on shares of Givaudan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price target on shares of Givaudan and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,547. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $101.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.40.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

