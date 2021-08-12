Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in The Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in The Hershey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,796 shares of company stock worth $3,982,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

HSY traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.98. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

