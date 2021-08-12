Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $169,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $467,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,296 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 347,310 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $5.28 on Thursday, hitting $129.54. The stock had a trading volume of 489,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,767,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.