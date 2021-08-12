Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 25,914 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 304.1% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,450. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.05. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.